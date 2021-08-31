Sei Investments Co. Has $98 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,153 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $97,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $735.72. 20,817,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,896,705. The stock has a market cap of $728.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.19, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $679.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $669.24. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.88 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,142,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,175 shares of company stock valued at $38,151,862 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

