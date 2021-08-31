Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,773,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283,860 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 6.49% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $244,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMLC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 860.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMLC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,254,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,382. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.31.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

