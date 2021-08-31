Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,655 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.67% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $109,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 127.0% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $291.61. The stock had a trading volume of 107,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,603. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.00 and its 200-day moving average is $281.40. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.32 and a 52-week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

