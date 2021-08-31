Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,978 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,348 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $110,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $3,362,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 418,111 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $102,132,000 after acquiring an additional 50,788 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 95,014 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 62,971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,382,000 after purchasing an additional 34,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,176,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total transaction of $5,348,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 645,946 shares of company stock valued at $159,276,585. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.27. 5,898,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,477,823. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.49, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

