Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 111,962 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.60% of Veeva Systems worth $286,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,078 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,005 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.06.

Shares of VEEV traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $331.98. The company had a trading volume of 689,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,203. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.17, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

