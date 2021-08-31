Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,225,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,994 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 2.02% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $336,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 301.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 68.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.66. The company had a trading volume of 495,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,358. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.55. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

