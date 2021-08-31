Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,572,614 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 60,083 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Uber Technologies worth $128,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,366,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,257,979. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

