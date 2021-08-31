Sei Investments Co. Purchases 41,504 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,041,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,504 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.26% of Activision Blizzard worth $194,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.37. 9,476,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,297,120. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.33.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

