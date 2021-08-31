Sei Investments Co. Purchases 42,301 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,301 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.26% of Public Storage worth $136,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $5,722,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Public Storage by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

PSA traded up $3.06 on Tuesday, reaching $323.61. 828,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $208.19 and a 52-week high of $326.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.97.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.91.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,440 shares of company stock worth $18,703,477. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

