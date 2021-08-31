Sei Investments Co. Purchases 464,607 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464,607 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sei Investments Co. owned 3.34% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $300,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 51,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.27. 590,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,663. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $51.56.

