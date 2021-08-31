Sei Investments Co. Purchases 944,834 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,809,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944,834 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.8% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $360,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 127,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,674,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,257,000 after buying an additional 304,091 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 287,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 43,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 312,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,386,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,584,466 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.72.

