Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,618 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.64% of Atlassian worth $217,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 67.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 127.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $51,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $367.06. 853,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,585. The firm has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,756.46, a P/E/G ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $164.16 and a 52 week high of $368.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.71.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEAM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.61.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

