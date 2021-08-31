Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,659 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.24% of Prologis worth $212,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.66. 2,890,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,809. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $99.55 billion, a PE ratio of 64.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $135.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

