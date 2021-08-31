Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,193,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 169,989 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $270,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after buying an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,204,265,000 after buying an additional 227,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,107,796,000 after buying an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $4.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.99. 24,565,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,470,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $152.80 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

