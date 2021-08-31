SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 68.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

SEIC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.77. 257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,611. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.30. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

