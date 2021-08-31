SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $8.89, but opened at $9.17. SelectQuote shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 16,539 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Raffaele Sadun bought 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker bought 117,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 442,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,750. 10.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.11.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,854,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,272 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,662,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,683,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

