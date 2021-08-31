Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Sempra Energy worth $67,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 583,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $6,890,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $131.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

