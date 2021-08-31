Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Buys 22,608 Shares

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 22,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,974,808.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SXT stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $86.85. 217,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,936. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $54.47 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SXT shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.