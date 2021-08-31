Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Buys 22,608 Shares

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 22,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,974,808.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
SXT stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $86.85. 217,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,936. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $54.47 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.95.
Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SXT shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
About Sensient Technologies
Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.
