Sentinel Protocol Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $87.65 million and approximately $19.75 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00058887 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00025960 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008743 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.