Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.99 EPS

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($2.99), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SERA opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Sera Prognostics has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on SERA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

