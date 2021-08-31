SG Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 113,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,248,000. Vista Outdoor accounts for about 1.4% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Vista Outdoor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 5,243.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 105,186 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $706,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 73.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,686,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,372,000 after buying an additional 114,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,090.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VSTO traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.85. 430,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,521. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.