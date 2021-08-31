SG Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 479.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Grand Canyon Education worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,250,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 13.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,797,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,559,000 after purchasing an additional 207,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,332,000 after purchasing an additional 184,099 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 345,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,011,000 after buying an additional 174,982 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,590,000 after buying an additional 130,758 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

LOPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.14. 297,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,874. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.