SG Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,000. Domo comprises about 2.7% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Domo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Domo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Domo in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $89.50. The company had a trading volume of 345,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,873. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.68. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 2.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

