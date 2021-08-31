SG Capital Management LLC Has $5.61 Million Holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 1,755.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,387 shares during the quarter. Rocky Brands accounts for approximately 1.5% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned 1.38% of Rocky Brands worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $3,224,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $3,934,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $1,311,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCKY shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:RCKY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.68. 43,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,813. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $362.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 18.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

