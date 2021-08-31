SG Capital Management LLC Has $5.69 Million Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

SG Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 61,982 shares during the period. Everi makes up about 1.6% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Everi worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Everi by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 66,821 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Everi by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Everi by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Everi in the first quarter valued at about $475,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Everi news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $589,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,470. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EVRI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,232. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 2.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

