SG Capital Management LLC Has $7 Million Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities makes up about 1.9% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after buying an additional 2,392,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,902,000 after buying an additional 1,562,455 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,233,000 after buying an additional 889,899 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,124,000 after buying an additional 577,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,466,000 after buying an additional 556,237 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.57.

NYSE:SUI traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $201.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,414. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.01 and a 1-year high of $202.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.49, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.49.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

