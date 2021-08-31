SG Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 299.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138,721 shares during the period. Clean Harbors makes up about 4.8% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Clean Harbors worth $17,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $224,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $214,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 17,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $1,801,329.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,131 shares of company stock worth $5,274,995 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLH stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.62. 163,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,042. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.59.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CLH. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

