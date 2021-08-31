SG Capital Management LLC Invests $4.27 Million in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 69,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Boyd Gaming as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 49.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after acquiring an additional 129,136 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BYD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,065,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 over the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BYD traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.37. 1,621,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,648. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

