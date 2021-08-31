SG Capital Management LLC Invests $4.71 Million in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,000. Calix comprises about 1.3% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Calix as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,306,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Calix by 185.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,362 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth $41,095,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Calix by 14.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,977,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,210,000 after acquiring an additional 383,210 shares during the period. Finally, Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth $8,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CALX traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 248,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.55. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,869.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,575,701. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

