SG Capital Management LLC Invests $5.25 Million in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 113,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,248,000. Vista Outdoor accounts for about 1.4% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vista Outdoor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,090.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VSTO traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.85. 430,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.42.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.