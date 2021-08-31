SG Capital Management LLC Invests $8.90 Million in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 276,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,896,000. Stride accounts for about 2.5% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Stride as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stride by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,833,000 after buying an additional 181,047 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Stride by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,874,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,619,000 after buying an additional 896,904 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,797,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Stride by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,328,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after buying an additional 252,657 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Stride by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,731,000 after buying an additional 279,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NYSE LRN traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.24. The stock had a trading volume of 319,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,784. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $39.14.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Stride’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

