SG Capital Management LLC Invests $9.48 Million in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 371,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,483,000. Conn’s comprises 2.6% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Conn’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 399.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Conn’s by 9,410.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Conn's alerts:

CONN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of CONN stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.60. 609,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,322. The stock has a market cap of $722.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder W.R. Stephens, Iii 2012 Trust sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $60,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,673.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,229.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,972. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.