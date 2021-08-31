SG Capital Management LLC Invests $9.48 Million in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 211,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,483,000. Sonic Automotive makes up about 2.6% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Sonic Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 204,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,454. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.58.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

