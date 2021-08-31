SG Capital Management LLC Invests $9.69 Million in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,692,000. Semtech makes up approximately 2.7% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Semtech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 6,337.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Semtech by 13.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 36.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Shares of Semtech stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.92. 395,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,618. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

