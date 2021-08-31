SG Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.91 Million Investment in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 106,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of The Simply Good Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 35,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.62. 365,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,258. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average is $33.99.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

