SG Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 195,712 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,000. 2U makes up 2.2% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of 2U as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 527,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,159,000 after buying an additional 95,107 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 44,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period.

Get 2U alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWOU. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

2U stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.03. 751,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.97. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.13.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. Research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other 2U news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.