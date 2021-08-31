SG Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 34.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:DVA traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $130.77. The stock had a trading volume of 623,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.85 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.20 and its 200 day moving average is $117.69. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29.
In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
DVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.
DaVita Profile
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.