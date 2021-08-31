SG Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 227,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,000. Magnite accounts for 2.1% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Magnite as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 548.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 265.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the first quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNI traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,074,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,995. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 290.23 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, CRO Joseph R. Prusz sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $80,835.48. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 327,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,778,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $39,720.42. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 258,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,138 shares of company stock worth $4,832,627. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

