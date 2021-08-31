SG Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 219,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,923,000. McGrath RentCorp accounts for approximately 4.9% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.91% of McGrath RentCorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $211,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $69.78. The company had a trading volume of 64,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,336. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $79.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

