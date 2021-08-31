SG Capital Management LLC Purchases 37,451 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 479.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares during the quarter. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Grand Canyon Education worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.14. The company had a trading volume of 297,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

