SG Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 91,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,030,000. America’s Car-Mart comprises about 3.6% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 1.39% of America’s Car-Mart at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 11.0% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRMT. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.75 per share, for a total transaction of $316,740.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRMT traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $129.33. 35,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.50 and its 200-day moving average is $147.95. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.48 and a 1-year high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

