SG Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 143,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421,000. Scholastic makes up approximately 1.5% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Scholastic as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 16.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,476,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,911,000 after acquiring an additional 793,738 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,934,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,580,000 after acquiring an additional 407,704 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 14.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,324,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,873,000 after acquiring an additional 169,947 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic in the second quarter worth $18,237,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after acquiring an additional 41,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHL stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,550. Scholastic Co. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $40.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

