SG Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,000. Huron Consulting Group makes up about 1.4% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Huron Consulting Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $603,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 19,840 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $901,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ HURN traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.37. 88,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,437. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. Analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.