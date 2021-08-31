SG Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 230,547 Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 230,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,137,000. Enerpac Tool Group accounts for about 1.7% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Enerpac Tool Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth approximately $777,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPAC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.16. 232,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,967. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.45. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

