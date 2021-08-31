SG Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,009 shares during the quarter. Overstock.com accounts for 1.7% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Overstock.com worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at about $19,824,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at about $19,858,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at about $26,781,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,578,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,401,000 after acquiring an additional 265,754 shares during the period. Finally, No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at about $15,571,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $26,066.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,655.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,565 shares of company stock valued at $550,218 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Overstock.com stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.15. The stock had a trading volume of 895,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 4.43. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $112.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.07.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

