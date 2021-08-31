SG Capital Management LLC Takes $4.27 Million Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Boyd Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $76,648,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $20,152,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,561,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 292,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,253,000 after acquiring an additional 198,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,376,000 after acquiring an additional 198,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,065,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 over the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,648. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.65.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

