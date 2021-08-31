SG Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 132,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,000. Abercrombie & Fitch comprises 1.7% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Abercrombie & Fitch as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,792,000 after purchasing an additional 655,812 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 655,285 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 567,066 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,253.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,215,000 after buying an additional 403,230 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 449.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 402,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,807,000 after buying an additional 329,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

ANF traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.76. 2,338,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,736. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.