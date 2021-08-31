SG Capital Management LLC Takes Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the first quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 41.7% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 7.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at $982,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.77. The company had a trading volume of 623,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.85 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.20 and its 200-day moving average is $117.69.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

