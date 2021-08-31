SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.39

Shares of SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €7.39 ($8.69) and traded as high as €9.57 ($11.26). SGL Carbon shares last traded at €9.53 ($11.21), with a volume of 201,224 shares traded.

SGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on SGL Carbon in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €7.63 ($8.98) target price on SGL Carbon in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -11.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

