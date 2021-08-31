Shadows Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $249,835.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,131,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

